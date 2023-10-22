While previous talks ended up falling through, SAG-AFTRA will resume negotiations with TV and films studios to try to reach an agreement that would bring the three month-long actors strike to an end.

The actors union confirmed that it would be resuming talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the representative body for most major Hollywood film and TV studios, in an effort to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, according to Variety. Talks will pick back up on Tuesday, October 24, and will reportedly include some of the AMPTP's top executives, though it was not stated which studios they represent.

“It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement to Variety.

The new set of talks will come roughly two weeks after the last set of negotiations fell apart, with both sides said to be “too far apart” on their demands. In an effort to try and find an alternate solution, a George Clooney-led group of A-list actors shared proposal to SAG-AFTRA that was ultimately shot down by union President Fran Drescher and the rest of its leadership.

Some outlets, including Variety, did speculate that the proposal may be a sign of “restlessness” among its members and may have helped push union leadership back to the negotiating table.

The strike crossed the 100-day mark shortly after previous talks fell apart, making it the longest SAG-AFTRA strike in roughly 40 years. The WGA strike, by comparison, lasted 148 days before a new agreement was reached in late September 2023. The new deal ensured protections for writers from the use of AI, writers rooms having a required minimum number of writers, and more transparency as it related to bonuses, primarily for work on streaming-exclusive content.