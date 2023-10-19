Actor George Clooney led a group of A-list actors and presented a proposal to SAG-AFTRA leaders via Zoom on a Tuesday afternoon to try and resolve the three-month strike.

Unfortunately, it looks like the proposal is DOA, according to Variety.

The group, comprising 15 stars, including Tyler Perry and Scarlett Johansson, recently had a follow-up call with SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee. Apparently, it did not go well, sources say.

SAG-AFTRA meeting outcome

The source added that they “didn't see the validity” of the proposal from the group.

After the Tuesday call, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Dresher and executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland met with the union's negotiating committee. They met to discuss the stars' proposal, including a call to remove the dues cap. This was in a bid to bring more than $50 million annually to the union over three years.

A group of A-list actors led by George Clooney, which includes Tyler Perry and Scarlett Johansson, presented a proposal to SAG-AFTRA leadership in an effort to find a way to resolve the actors strike. But the proposal is likely dead on arrival. https://t.co/ApkyhoeZ8f pic.twitter.com/WXlSjZYvVS — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2023

It was suggested that top earners would be the last to collect residuals rather than the first.

Still, the pitch didn't seem to work, and the A-listers left feeling a bit dejected. “They don't understand why there isn't just a mediation,” says a source.

Regarding the stalemate with A-listers, SAG-AFTRA is expected to issue a statement.

Sources also say that the group, including Emma Stone and Ben Affleck, feels discontented with the guild. Ever since talks broke down with the studios, they've been looking for a path to start negotiations.

The strike is economically devastating for actors, productions, and practically every faucet in the entertainment industry.

“I think it's pretty tough for [SAG-AFTRA] not to acknowledge that [the A-listers] witnessed their thinking and their strategy and didn't come away from it thinking, ‘OK, they've got this. They've got a plan,” says a source.

Hopefully, George Clooney and the group of A-listers and SAG-AFTRA can resolve this soon so everyone can return to work.