Actor George Clooney led a group of A-list actors and presented a proposal to SAG-AFTRA leaders via Zoom on a Tuesday afternoon to try and resolve the three-month strike.

Unfortunately, it looks like the proposal is DOA, according to Variety.

The group, comprising 15 stars, including Tyler Perry and Scarlett Johansson, recently had a follow-up call with SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee. Apparently, it did not go well, sources say.

SAG-AFTRA meeting outcome

The source added that they “didn't see the validity” of the proposal from the group.

After the Tuesday call, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Dresher and executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland met with the union's negotiating committee. They met to discuss the stars' proposal, including a call to remove the dues cap. This was in a bid to bring more than $50 million annually to the union over three years.

It was suggested that top earners would be the last to collect residuals rather than the first.

Still, the pitch didn't seem to work, and the A-listers left feeling a bit dejected. “They don't understand why there isn't just a mediation,” says a source.

Regarding the stalemate with A-listers, SAG-AFTRA is expected to issue a statement.

Sources also say that the group, including Emma Stone and Ben Affleck, feels discontented with the guild. Ever since talks broke down with the studios, they've been looking for a path to start negotiations.

The strike is economically devastating for actors, productions, and practically every faucet in the entertainment industry.

“I think it's pretty tough for [SAG-AFTRA] not to acknowledge that [the A-listers] witnessed their thinking and their strategy and didn't come away from it thinking, ‘OK, they've got this. They've got a plan,” says a source.

Hopefully, George Clooney and the group of A-listers and SAG-AFTRA can resolve this soon so everyone can return to work.