Former ESPN “SportsCenter” host Sage Steele is back in the news after announcing she was leaving the station earlier this week. Most recently, Steele has accused the late Barbara Walters of trying to attack her on set.

During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” Thursday, Steele recounts the incident which allegedly took place on the set of “The View.”

“It was Barbara, Whoopi [Goldberg] and myself in the dark green room off to the side. I was probably about four feet from the wall and the trash can, and Barbara was standing over here in front of me. She just started to back up toward me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me, and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can. I was like, ‘What did [she] just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to like tackle me,'” via Ethan Shanfeld of Variety.

Sage Steele had been battling a lawsuit against her former employer since April of 2022 in which Steele accused ESPN of infringing her freedom of speech rights. The lawsuit came after ESPN suspended her for her controversial comments on Jay Cutler's podcast when she spoke on the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and asking why former president Barack Obama identifies as Black when he has a White mother. Though Steele was never officially suspended, following the settlement of the lawsuit she decided to quit. She hosted her last show on July 27th.

The late Barbara Walters was 93 years old at the time of her death. She was a TV host for decades and well known her interviews with many notable famous people and political figures including Fidel Castro, Katherine Hepburn, Monica Lewinsky, and Barack Obama.