Abel Tesfaye, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter better known as The Weeknd, has announced that his forthcoming album will be his last as The Weeknd. In an interview, Tesfaye explained that he is ready to shed his alter ego and move on to a new chapter of his music career.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” Tesfaye said. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

This announcement comes as Tesfaye prepares to release his first television show, The Idol. The series, co-created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria, has already generated some controversy due to its graphic content. According to insiders, the show has been described as “torture porn” by some in the production industry.

The Idol tells the story of Jocelyn, a pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is determined to reclaim her status as America’s greatest and sexiest pop star after suffering a nervous breakdown. Her journey is fueled by her romantic awakening with Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye, a nightclub owner with a troubled past. The show promises to take viewers on a journey through the darkest depths of Jocelyn’s soul as she struggles to find her place in the music industry.

As Tesfaye prepares to close the chapter on The Weeknd, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming album and wonder what new persona he will embrace next. One thing is for sure: The Weeknd has left an indelible mark on the music industry, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

You can watch The Idol on June 4th on HBO, or stream on Max.