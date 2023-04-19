The Weeknd’s highly anticipated HBO series The Idol has officially received a release date. The Grammy-winning artist’s show will make its debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm ET on HBO. It will also be streamed on Max, which the streamer recently renamed.

The Idol is co-created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson who will also be directing the show. The series has gotten some controversial feedback as it has been described as “torture porn” by production insiders per The Hollywood Reporter.

The storyline of the upcoming series reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

Rolling Stone released a report back in March writing that the show was sexually “disturbing” and that it was “wildly, disgustingly off the rails.” They even shined a light on the behind-the-scenes drama of the production swapping out Amy Seimetz as the director for Levinson.

HBO issued a statement following the report and public backlash: “The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change. Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

We’ll all see how the show is when it debuts on the streamer in June.

Take a look at the new trailer here.