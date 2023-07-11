The New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 season as a new team now that they have a franchise quarterback in Derek Carr. With a number of offensive playmakers, including Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, and Michael Thomas, and a strengthened defensive front New Orleans will immediately become playoff contenders in a weak NFC South.

As training camp approaches, the Saints face some tough decisions about which players to keep on the roster. The final cut is August 29th, which means that by then, every team must cull its roster from the current 90-player limit to a final group of 53. Here are some notable — and high-paid — New Orleans Saints players who should be worried about not making the cut.

3 Saints Roster cut candidates before 2023 NFL training camp

Taysom Hill

Since Drew Brees' retirement in 2021, the Saints have lacked a true identity — an issue that stemmed from unreliability at the quarterback position. Taysom Hill's undefined hybrid role in the New Orleans offense has represented the Saints team as a whole over the last few years. He's been something in between a quarterback, tight end, and running back during his time in the Bayou, with his presence in the offense sometimes being awkward and forced.

This is Derek Carr's team now, meaning Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will have to work even harder to incorporate Taysom Hill into the offense — possibly making Hill's position redundant. Cutting Hill would cost the Saints $23,775,000 in dead cap over the next three seasons but would save the team $20 million toward the salary cap over that period.

Wil Lutz

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kicker Wil Lutz has struggled ever since his Pro Bowl season in 2020. His field goal percentage dropped from 88.9% to 82.1% to an abysmal 74.2% last year — second-worst in the league. Lutz was great from distance in 2022, making 4/6 kicks from 50 yards or beyond, including a career-long 60-yarder, but made just half of his attempts between 40 and 49 yards, plus he had a pair of misses from inside 40.

Lutz will face competition during training camp from Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe, a rookie undrafted free agent. Grupe made 12 of 14 kicks during Notre Dame's pro day this spring, including strikes from 57 and 61 yards with scouts watching. He only made 73.7% of his kicks during his only season with the Fighting Irish, but Grupe was a former Sun Belt All-Conference nominee and Lou Groza Award semifinalist (given to best collegiate placekicker) during four years at Arkansas State.

Wil Lutz is in the final season of his contract, and cutting him would save the Saints almost $1.7 million toward the cap, making the kicker's starting role in New Orleans tenuous.

Michael Thomas

After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions in a season, Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 deal with the Saints and has barely played since. Thomas suited up seven times in 2020, missed all of 2021, and saw the field three times in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries.

New Orleans restructured Thomas' contract this year to include some ridiculous bonuses: $31 million if he makes the roster and another $30 million if he is active for four games in 2023. There is no way the Saints risk $60 million on a guy who has played in 10 games over the last three seasons. Cutting Michael Thomas leaves New Orleans especially thin in the wide receiver department, but given the possible money on the table, this move is a no-brainer for the Saints.