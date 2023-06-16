Whatever the New Orleans Saints have needed from Taysom Hill, he's more than obliged.

He's filled in at quarterback with several stints as the starting signal-caller for the Saints offense. Hill has also played several games as a running back and a wide receiver.

Last season, first-year Saints coach Dennis Allen kept him on his toes with a move to primarily a tight end to make use of his combination of size and mobility. Though he did have 96 rushing attempts for 575 yards on the ground – both career highs. He's been the Swiss army knife for New Orleans, but is it time to hone in on one particular set of skills rather than being a jack-of-all-trades? He hinted on potentially zoning in on his skills as a receiver as something that that's worth “exploring” next season.

“I think that’s kind of stuff that hasn’t been explored a ton with me here,” Taysom Hill said, via the Saints' website. “The throwing stuff as a quarterback or running, that stuff we’ve been doing that for a long time and that’s come really natural for me. I think running routes and catching balls, that was a foreign thing for me and I also think because of that, we haven’t done a ton of it and I think there’s some opportunities there that we just haven’t explored yet. As I look at next season, I think the hope and the expectation is that that expands a little bit.”

Taysom Hill was targeted 13 times last season, hauling in nine catches for 77 yards including two touchdowns. Expect that number to rise next season.