The NFL is not the NBA or even Major League Baseball in terms of blockbuster trades. However, NFL trades have become more prevalent in recent years, with superstars like Micah Parsons, Matthew Stafford, A.J. Brown, and Christian McCaffrey moving teams. These trades have swung seasons and, in cases like Brown and Stafford, led to a Super Bowl. So, who could be in the next title-swinging deal? Here are four potential blockbuster trades that would shake up the entire 2026 NFL offseason.

A.J. Brown

An A.J. Brown trade has already shaken up an NFL offseason. In 2022, the Titans moved the star receiver to the Eagles on draft day for the No. 18 overall pick. Four seasons, 5,000-plus receiving yards, 32 touchdowns, and a Lombardi Trophy later, this deal was a big one for the Birds.

Now, with the title in the trophy case and Brown seemingly at odds with his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, another NFL offseason trade seems not just probable, but likely. Yes, it would be a big cap hit, but a post-June 1 move would be palatable for Philly.

If a true WR1 like Brown moved to a win-now team like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, he could again celebrate a Super Bowl win in a new city.

Is Kyler Murray a great NFL quarterback? No. Was he the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, and is he still only 28 years old? Yes. And those two affirmatives will outweigh the negative in the eyes of some QB-desperate teams this offseason.

Murray has a ton of talent and has shown flashes of brilliance in his seven pro seasons. He was Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first campaign and is a two-time Pro Bowler. Yes, his small stature and undisciplined nature are issues, but how much of that latter issue can be coached out of him in a franchise that is not the Arizona Cardinals?

The Cardinals have said they are moving on from Murray this NFL offseason, so they don’t have a ton of leverage to get a massive draft pick haul. So, for teams like the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins, why not take a flyer on Murray for a second or even third-day pick?

Maxx Crosby has more than paid his dues on seven years of bad Las Vegas Raiders teams. While the edge rusher is a five-time Pro Bowler with 69.5 career sacks to his name, that has only helped his team to a 46-71 record in that time.

At 28, Crosby still has a lot of juice in his game and could also help turn a win-now contender into Super Bowl champions. Plus, he is relatively scheme-agnostic, so pretty much any defensive coordinator in the league could figure out a way to plug him in and get a double-digit sack season with relative ease.

The Raiders are in full rebuild mode with a new QB in Fernando Mendoza and a new head coach, Klint Kubiak. The 2026 NFL offseason is the time to get the most draft capital you can in return for Crosby, and teams like the Bills, Chiefs, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears should all be giving Raiders general manager Tom Brad—I mean, John Spytek, a call.

Liam Coen has authored a major turnaround in Jacksonville, taking them from 4-13 to 13-4 in one offseason. There’s not much you can argue with there. That said, for some reason, he took rookie Pro Bowler Brian Thomas and cut his yards and touchdowns from 1,282 and 10 to 707 and two, respectively.

If the Jaguars aren’t going to use BTJ to his full capacity in Coen’s offense, they should trade him immediately. With only one down year under his belt, Thomas should fetch a late-first or second-round pick from a team, especially in a year with weak draft class.

Thomas would be a good fit with nearly any contender, and his relatively small contract makes him enticing to teams with highly paid QBs like the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs. However, at just 23 years old, how great would it be to put him with one of the Class of 2024 signal-callers like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or Bo Nix?