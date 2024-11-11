Although the New Orleans Saints picked up a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, running back Alvin Kamara dropped a pass that would have all but sealed the win. Luckily, the Saints were able to get a stop and still win, but Kamara was still accountable after the game when speaking about the drop.

“Before anyone even says anything, I just embarrassed everyone by dropping the ball. I'm sorry,” Alvin Kamara said, via Nick Underhill of neworleans.football.

Kamara also went on to say that his dropped pass was the ‘lamest' thing he's ever done on a football field, according to Mike Triplett.

The incomplete pass came with 1:48 left on the clock. Kamara could have gone in for a touchdown that would have made it a two-score game, or gone down after catching the ball to run out the clock. Instead, he dropped the ball and the Saints defense had to make one more stop, which luckily they did.

After a few first downs, the Saints forced Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to fumble, setting up a 2nd-and-29. The Falcons eventually got it back to a 4th-and-4, but were unable to convert, as Cousins threw an incomplete pass.

Overall in the game, Kamara had 55 yards on the ground on 17 carries while also adding 54 receiving yards on five receptions. Obviously, the receiving numbers would have been a lot better if he had caught that last ball. Still, the Saints were able to get back into the win column for the first time since Week 2.

Can Saints build off of win vs. Falcons?

The Saints moved to 3-7 on the season with the win over the Falcons. Although it is a deep hole, the Saints will try to dig themselves out in the coming weeks. Next week presents an opportunity to get to 4-7 against the Cleveland Browns at home.

After that, the Saints have games against the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. It was a long losing streak, but perhaps getting some players back healthy will help the Saints make a run late in this season. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the coming weeks, as the margin to make a run for a playoff spot is slim, but not impossible.