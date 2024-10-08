The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday Night Football, and Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the game due to an oblique injury. Carr had thrown two touchdowns and one interception in the game before leaving, and he was questionable to return. He did not end up returning.

“Derek Carr (oblique) is questionable to return,” The Saints said in a post.

After Carr left the game with the oblique injury, the Saints brought in backup QB Jake Haener. Haener was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but this is his first season getting playing experience.

Carr was not able to come back into this game, and the Saints were not able to get a win. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were too much in this one as they went on to get a 26-13 win. Kansas City improves to 5-0 with the win, and the Saints fall to 2-3.

Derek Carr's full stat line before getting injured was 18-28 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jake Haener came in and went 2/7 for 17 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Hopefully Carr's injury is nothing serious and he doesn't have to miss any more time. The last thing that the Saints need to be dealing with right now is an injury to their starting QB. Unfortunately, that could be the case.

“Derek Carr said ‘not good' when asked how he is feeling,” Katherine Terrell said in a post. “He said he could not do what he needed to do in the simplest form. He asked the trainers if there was anything they could do about it and they told him there wasn't enough time.”

Haener obviously didn't get a ton of action in this game and he could end up being better than people think, but he does not look like he's quite ready to be leading this team yet.

Because of this Monday night game, the Saints have a quick turn around as they will be back in action on Sunday, and it's a big game. New Orleans will be taking on a divisional foe as they will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That will be a big one for the division race, and Saints fans are hoping that Carr will be good to go in that one.

This NFC South division looks like it will be wide open again this season, so if Carr can stay healthy, the Saints should be right in it.