The New Orleans Saints are on the verge of adding another body to their secondary, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reporting that the team is about to ink safety Johnathan Abram to a contract, pending a physical.

“Safety Johnathan Abram plans to sign with the #Saints, per source. Expected to happen Wednesday post-physical. Former first-round pick heads to NFC South.”

Johnathan Abram played for three teams in the 2022 NFL season. He started that campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders in November. Months before that move, the Raiders declined Abram’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $7.9 million. After his release from Las Vegas, Abram was claimed off the waivers by the Green Bay Packers, who would later waive him as well. The Seattle Seahawks picked him up from the waivers shortly after that.

All told, Abram played 15 games (eight starts) in 2022, and came up with three passes defended and 60 combined tackles. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall rating of just 49.7 for his body of work in 2022, though, he did get a 74.5 grade in pass rushing.

The Saints are hoping that Johnathan Abram can rebuild his confidence in New Orleans and realize his full potential with the team. Abram entered the NFL via the 2019 NFL Draft, where the Raiders selected him in the first round (27th overall).

Abram played three seasons in college from 2015 to 2018, the final two with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. As a senior in 2018, Abram had 3.0 sacks and two interceptions across 13 names for the Bulldogs.

The Saints’ defense was ninth in the NFL in 2022 with 20.3 points allowed per game.