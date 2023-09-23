The New Orleans Saints have locked up one of their most important defensive players to a long-term contract. The Saints have signed Carl Granderson to a four-year, $52 million contract. Carl Granderson's contract extension includes $35.3 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The extension gives Granderson a pay significant raise. The Saints signed the defensive end as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Granderson made fewer than $900,000 in each of his first three seasons. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, Granderson agreed to a two-year contract worth north of $5 million. The Saints have ensured that the pass rusher won't leave New Orleans as a free agent any time soon.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Granderson looks like a player who could be making his first Pro Bowl bid in the 2023 season. The 26-year-old leads the Saints with 2.5 sacks through two games. He forced a fumble against Bryce Young that proved to be crucial in New Orleans' 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Granderson recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks last season. He has 17 sacks in 56 career games.

The Saints' defense has been among the NFL's most dominant units to start the 2023 season. New Orleans is tied for fifth in the league, surrendering 16.0 points per game. Only the Saints and Dallas Cowboys have yet to give up more than 17 points in a game.

The pass defense has been particularly impressive. New Orleans has given up a 57.5 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. The Saints are tied for fifth in quarterback hits per game.

New Orleans' defense has made up for a lackluster offense. The Saints have just 36 total points in their two wins.