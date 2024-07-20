Despite injuries, the New Orleans Saints' offense still finished in the top half of the league in most metrics and actually ranked ninth in points per game. One of the big reasons why the team remained competitive and squeezed out a winning record, besides being in the NFC South, was its young playmakers.

Everyone knows Chris Olave, but wide receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaheed deserves more attention for his on-field contributions. At least the Saints are showing him some love, though.

The organization and the exclusive rights free agent are agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Shaheed earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his ample production in special teams (339 punt return yards and a memorable touchdown), but he also made a clear impact as a pass-catcher.

The 25-year-old wideout recorded 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns last season. Although New Orleans did not live up to its expectations, the front office is obviously thrilled with the progress Shaheed made. They are banking on him being an important component of their offense once again.

While Olave deals with some back tightness, the undrafted talent out of Weber State will have more opportunities to impress the Saints' coaching staff in training camp. With the pecking order for targets unclear after the No. 1 slot, Rashid Shaheed could solidify his rapport with quarterback Derek Carr.

Since there is a great amount of uncertainty that exists among New Orleans' wide receiver room, general manager Mickey Loomis is placing added faith in one of his young guys.

Saints are getting lost in the shuffle

There will be significant hype surrounding the Atlanta Falcons after their major Kirk Cousins signing and subsequent NFL Draft stunner. The reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers also come into the 2024-25 campaign with plenty of intrigue after serving as one of the feel-good stories of last season. And plenty of attention will be on the Carolina Panthers, as fans tune in to see if Bryce Young can bounce back from a brutal rookie year.

All of this is to say that the Saints should fly under the radar. Many picked them to win the NFC South in 2023, but there are flashier options in 2024. Though, maybe that can work to this squad's advantage. Shaheed and New Orleans are marching into the new season as hungry underdogs.