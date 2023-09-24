New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has proven to be explosive with the ball in his hands so far this season, and he proved it once again in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers by taking a punt return 76 yards to the house for a touchdown.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shaheed is one of the fastest players on the roster for New Orleans, and has routinely shown that he's a threat to pick up major yardage when he gets a little bit of space to work with.

Shaheed, an undrafted second-year player out of Weber State, emerged late last season with three touchdowns as a rookie. He's been more involved in the offense so far this year for New Orleans with veteran quarterback Derek Carr, piling up 9 catches for 152 yards in the first two games this season, including a crucial third down conversion in Week 1 against the Tennesee Titans.

With Chris Olave and Michael Thomas absorbing most of the targets at receiver, Shaheed added value in this one on special teams, getting enough space to break off the huge punt return touchdown to put the Saints up 14-0 on the road at Lambeau Field.

Shaheed currently leads the NFL in kick return yardage, and now has a very good chance of being named the Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3 after his long touchdown return.

Rashid Shaheed returned punts and kicks for the Saints last season, but the 76-yard punt return against the Packers in Week 3 is the first return touchdown of his young career.