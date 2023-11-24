The star running back put an end to speculation he was unhappy with the Saints' QB with a revealing social media post.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will return from concussion protocol for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. While fans nationwide are excited to have their starting QB back in place, a subdued reaction from teammate Alvin Kamara drew attention on social media Friday, promoting the star running back to clarify his comments.

I get why people want to read more into this than what it is, but this has been Alvin's energy in pretty much every mid-week interview this season. You only really see enthusiastic-interview Alvin after wins. https://t.co/cjAJzLImfq — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 24, 2023

Kamara's low-energy reply led some to believe that he was questioning Carr's effort, contribution, impact — or even speaking further about his own unhappiness with the Saints' offense this season. In clarifying his comments with a subsequent post, Kamara shed further light on his reaction to Carr's return.

“He didn’t ‘miss' a game or anything,” read Kamara's post, “I don’t really feel like we got him back from anywhere other than home.”

Turns out Kamara wasn't questioning Carr at all, merely the notion of him “returning” from something, period. The Saints are coming off a bye week which has given Carr additional time to rest his head injury.

The Saints sit atop the lowly NFC South with a 5-5 record, good for the fourth spot in the NFC playoff picture. The team has been averaging just 14.75 points per game, while their 214 total points rank 20th in the NFL. Kamara has struggled to find the end zone after starting the year with a three-game suspension due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. In the seven games since his return, he has two touchdowns and 388 yards.

As of right now, few teams are in control of their own playoff destiny like New Orleans. All seven of the team's remaining games are against NFC opponents, including four against NFC South rivals.