The goal of an NFL game, at the end of the day, is to score touchdowns to put points on the board in a more efficient manner. As the old adage goes, “man does not live on field goals alone.” But the New Orleans Saints, during their Week 4 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put that theory to the test and failed, suffering a 26-9 defeat after running into the brick wall that was the Buccaneers defense time and time again.

Running back Alvin Kamara, in particular, didn't seem particularly enthused by whatever it is the Saints call an offense. In fact, Kamara seemed borderline offended when asked about his thoughts regarding the Saints' inability to muster anything of value on the board during their back-to-back losses to the Green Bay Packers, then the Buccaneers. In fact, it may be time for the team to sound the alarm bells.

“We need to have tough conversations soon,” Kamara said, per Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football.

For one, the Saints' offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael, may have to look in the mirror and reconfigure his team's playbook since nothing they've done this season has worked out particularly well. Even their wins have looked scrappy, eking out a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans to begin the year and then following it up with a rather unconvincing 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, a team that's looking like the worst in the league.

On Sunday night, the Saints offense simply could not gain favorable field position against the Buccaneers. Derek Carr, amid his battle with injury problems, struggled immensely, throwing for just 127 yards on 37 attempts for a ghastly 3.4 yards per pass — a terrible ratio. This gave Alvin Kamara no room to breathe to fuel the Saints' running game, and he didn't exactly move the needle when it comes to receiving as well.

After their Week 2 win, Carr notably said that the Saints could very well be more dangerous once they become more accustomed to playing with each other. But wholesale changes may be necessary for Carr's proclamation to come to fruition, starting with their Week 5 battle against the New England Patriots.