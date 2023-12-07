New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara got real on the fans booking the team during the loss to the Detroit Lions.

The New Orleans Saints were in a unique situation while they were trailing to the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday. The Saints fans were unhappy with the performance, and a lot of Lions fans made their way to the game, and Alvin Kamara described the unique situation.

“I ain't never experience nothing like that in my life, well in my New Orleans life,” Alvin Kamara said, via NOF Network. “So it was definitely a shock to see. It was a lot of Lions fans in there, and there was a lot of boing going on so definitley not what I'm used to experiencing. Obviously don't like it, but as a fan I can understand it. … I wouldn't say it's difficult to tune out. You hear it, but it's like it's not going to effect my play. You know? But I hear it though.”

Alvin Kamara on Saints fans booing during Sunday's game Full interview: https://t.co/9fh9OQRxMk pic.twitter.com/81SFfdCmAe — NOF (@nofnetwork) December 7, 2023

The Saints stormed back and nearly got the win over the Lions, but ultimately fell 33-28. They sit at 5-7 after two straight losses, and are one game back of first place in the weak NFC South. The division is wide open, with the Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons all possibly taking the title.

Luckily, there are some winnable games coming up in the near future for the Saints. This weekend, they have the Carolina Panthers, followed by the New York Giants the week after. Both are home games New Orleans should expect to win. It is nearly essential to set up New Orleans with a chance to take the division in the last three weeks of the season. The Saints then close the season with three games against the Los Angeles Rams, Buccaneers and the Falcons. The two games against the Buccaneers and Falcons could determine the Saints' playoff fate. For now, it starts with the Panthers