The New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill might go from do-it-all to do-nothing as his injuries pile up ahead of Week 13's game vs. the Panthers.

Taysom Hill's versatility is his calling card and what makes him such a weapon for the New Orleans Saints offense. On any given play, a defense must decide if he is going to run with the ball, catch it, or throw it. But per Wednesday's injury report, Hill might have trouble fulfilling any role on Sunday.

Hill missed Wednesday's practice, and not because of one issue. No, New Orleans' Swiss Army Knife is dealing with both foot and left hand injuries, per NOF Network's Nick Underhill.

The Saints will monitor Hill throughout the week, but this doesn't bode well for his availability for Week 14's game against the New Orleans Panthers.

Hill's injuries hit the Saints at a particularly inconvenient time. The team has lost three straight contests and fallen below .500. They now sit behind the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings.

A game against the 1-11 Panthers is a great opportunity to reverse their fortunes, but the Saints might be without starting quarterback Derek Carr. In Week 13's loss to the Detroit Lions, Carr suffered a concussion in addition to a rib injury, and is in NFL protocol for head injuries.

Saints hit hard with injuries

As New Orleans playmakers have dropped with injuries, Hill has stepped up in recent weeks. He received a season-high 13 carries in Week 13. He's also caught multiple passes in four straight games.

Hill was joined by WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and TE Juwan Johnson (quad) on Wednesday's injury report. Shaheed didn't practice, while Johnson was limited.

If Carr is unable to dress on Sunday, backup QB Jameis Winston would be in line to start under center. But the Saints also might be inclined to give Hill more touches to keep Carolina's defense occupied with Carr on the sideline.

New Orleans' season was taking a turn for the worse before Wednesday. This injury report is simply more bad news for the Saints.