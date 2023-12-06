New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr may not play in Week 14 after suffering a brutal hit against the Lions that knocked him out of the game.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the Week 13 matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a brutal hit, and it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to play in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. Due to multiple injuries from the hit, Carr may be a longshot to play this week, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

“Carr — who is under concussion protocol and being evaluated for a rib injury — is trying to get back in time for the Carolina game on Sunday but is looking like a long shot, at least early in the week, per a source. Accumulation of injury is becoming an issue. Carr has left three different games due to injury this season, including a sprained AC joint Week 3 and concussion protocol in Week 10. Backup Jameis Winston isn't certain whether he's starting vs. the Panthers but is prepared to play.”

Saints starting QB for Week 14 vs Carolina still undecided

Carr has been banged up plenty behind center this year for the Saints, and perhaps with a very winnable game against the Carolina Panthers ahead, the Saints will allow their starting quarterback to heal up for the rest of the stretch run while Jameis Winston (and Taysom Hill) get snaps behind center.

Carr has proven over the years how tough he is and how he'll play through injury, but we'll see if the Saints opt to rest him a week given what a tough season he's had physically. Carr has thrown for 2,761 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season.

The Saints are still in the playoff hunt at 5-7 and just one game back of the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.