The New Orleans Saints are looking to find a new head coach after they fired Dennis Allen midway through the 2024 campaign. Darren Rizzi took over for Allen in the interim and finished out the season out in charge of the Saints, and according to star running back Alvin Kamara, it sounds like he wants Rizzi to stick around as the team's head coach.

New Orleans was a mess in 2024, as they posted just a 5-12 record on the year. The team showed some improvement under Rizzi's lead, though, as they went 3-5 during his eight games in charge. Kamara seems to believe that Rizzi is the guy for the job, and he threw his support behind him on social media.

“Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi…” Kamara said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Alvin Kamara further speaks on Saints head coach drama

The Saints interviewed Rizzi for their head coach opening last week, so they appear to have some interest in keeping him around. However, they also have brought some other big names in to interview for this gig, leading to a spirited debate about who should lead the team. Kamara also hilariously chimed in on this subject with another comment on social media.

“Ion really speak too much football. Especially in the offseason. But it be funny hearing why yall think a coach should get a job or not. But then again.. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2k. Can’t een get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night 😂😂” Kamara said in another post on X.

Given how poorly Allen fared during his time in charge of the team, it's not much of a surprise to see that the Saints head coaching search is generating this sort of attention. Kamara wants to see Rizzi return as the team's head coach, but at this point, it seems like other candidates are emerging as frontrunners to land this gig.