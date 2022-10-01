Saints make final Jameis Winston decision for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings without their QB1 on Sunday, as Jameis Winston was downgraded from doubtful to out, per Adam Schefter. Andy Dalton is set to replace Winston against the Vikings.

The Saints will have their hands full due to Winston’s absence. They are taking on a talented 2-1 Vikings team with a loaded offense and formidable defense.

Through 3 games this season, Jameis Winston tallied over 850 passing yards to go along with 4 touchdowns. His 5 interceptions are concerning, but is a reliable option in New Orleans.

Andy Dalton has not played since last season. The Saints’ backup was once a fairly consistent starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for over 4,000 passing yards on two separate occasions and fired 33 passing touchdowns back in 2013. The 34-year old is not the player he once was, but he isn’t a bad replacement for Jameis Winston.

The Saints and Vikings are squaring off in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It projects to still be a good game, but the Saints’ rushing attack and defense will need to step up amid Jameis Winston’s injury. New Orleans is 4th in total yards per game this year. However, they rank 7th in passing yards per contest and just 16th in rushing yards per game. Defensively, they are 18th in points surrendered per game.

In other words, the Saints’ passing attack has been their bread and butter in 2022. Barring an Andy Dalton resurgent performance, New Orleans will need to perform admirably in other facets of the game in order defeat the Vikings.