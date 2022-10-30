Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.

After the game, Kamara addressed the rumors that the Saints might look to trade him.

“I’m not interested in playing anywhere else,” Kamara said.

The Saints season has not gone as hoped this year. Entering their game against the Raiders, they were 2-5 and had lost five of their last six. That prompted talks that the Saints could be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Monday. However, after this performance, that seems unlikely that Kamara gets moved.

That’s especially true considering the division they play in. Despite a 3-5 record, the Saints are only a game back of the first place Atlanta Falcons. The Saints also currently own the tiebreaker over Atlanta after beating them in Week 1.

Alvin Kamara wasn’t the only one with a good day vs. the Raiders. Andy Dalton was again put forth a strong effort. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. The defense finally played a complete game for the first time all season, holding Derek Carr to 101 passing yards before being benched for Jarrett Stidham.

New Orleans will look to keep the momentum going next week as they host the Baltimore Ravens.