Chase Young signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the offseason but he's been dealing with neck issues as of late. After signing with the franchise it was reported that he needed to have neck surgery and his timetable for the 2024 season is up in the air. However, the latest update reveals some good news for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The newly added Saints pass rusher had a checkup with the doctors and it turned out to be a positive visit, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Reports indicate Chase Young will have more tests done in six weeks. However, he expects to be ready to go by the time New Orleans begins training camp.

“Saints DE Chase Young, who underwent offseason neck surgery, received a positive report from renowned neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in a check-up this week, per source. He’ll undergo more tests in about six weeks, but he plans to participate in training camp.”

That's great news considering Chase Young had to receive neck surgery. That's not usually something most people can bounce back from quickly. But it appears the Saints pass rusher is making strides in his road to recovery.

Young entered the league in 2020 and was the No. 1 pick overall by the Washington Commanders. He didn't quite live up to expectations though, as the franchise traded him to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the deadline last season. He ended up signing with the Saints as a free agent this offseason. Throughout his career, Young has recorded 100 total tackles (20 for a loss), 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

Saints 2024-25 season outlook

The Saints might have a tough season ahead. Although they have a decent enough defense and some exciting players on the offense, the roster doesn't look stacked up for a deep playoff run. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons both look more ready to make a playoff push next season.

New Orleans is likely to have Dereck Carr as the starting quarterback again and he didn't look all that great in 2023. He struggled often and the franchise didn't do much to upgrade the position. They did select Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft but he's a raw prospect who needs time to develop.

When it comes down to it, the Saints may find success in the run game, that is if they can get Alvin Kamara to agree on a new contract. But they also have exciting prospect Kendre Miller at running back who has the potential of earning a bigger role next season. But if the Saints can find Chris Olave in the passing game then they could be a surprisingly good offense in 2024.

It'll be interesting to see how it plays out. But the Saints are shaping up to be one of those teams lost in the middle of the pack. Maybe they can get hot and surprise the league, but as of now, they're a bit of a long shot to make the postseason.