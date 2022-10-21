The New Orleans Saints will need all the help they can get to stop Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in his return from a PED suspension in Week 7’s Thursday Night Football game.

Per the Saints’ official website, the team will be without a pair of cornerbacks, most notably four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. Other inactive of note include wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, and guard Andrus Peat. On the flip side, the Cardinals will be without starting running back James Conner.

The Saints enter Week 7 with a record of 2-4, sitting in third place in the NFC South division. Week 7 also marks the Saints’ fourth game without Jameis Winston under center as he deals with many injuries. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will once again get the start against the Cardinals. The longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter/veteran has done well in the absence of Winston, tossing 585 passing yards to go with his three touchdowns and one interception.

The defensive unit will be tasked with slowing down a Cardinals offense that ranks 14th in total offense and passing yards per Pro Football Reference. The Saints enter Thursday’s showdown with a defense that has allowed the 14th-most yards to opposing offenses (2,057); now without two key corners, and defensive end Payton Turner, they will have their work cut out for them as it relates to keeping the Cardinals offense, and DeAndre Hopkins, at bay.

The veteran wideout Hopkins last played in 2021, appearing in ten games. Hopkins hauled in 42 receptions, 572 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns last season.