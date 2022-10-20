Saints make Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston decision for Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football and the team has waited until the last possible moment to name their QB1 for this contest. Per Ed Werder, Andy Dalton is set to start over Jameis Winston, who was limited at practice for most of the week as he continues to deal with a back and ankle injury.

A few reporting items on tonight’s #NFL game. I’ve been told, as expected, Andy Dalton is starting for the #Saints with Jameis Winston active as QB3. The #Cardinals have package of plays for newly acquired WR Robbie Anderson. Expect him for 10-15 percent of offensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/FQ9bx6KzlT — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 20, 2022

Dalton has played the last three games for the Saints with Winston sidelined. In Week 6, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Taysom Hill also took four snaps in the 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Winston is reportedly going to be available in Week 7, but he just won’t start. The signal-caller last played in late September against the Carolina Panthers and made it very clear at the time that he was dealing with a ton of pain from several different injuries. It’ll be refreshing to see him back out there, though.

Unfortunately, it won’t be easy for the Saints on Thursday. Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas remain out with injuries as well, which means Dalton is without two of his top targets. That means rookie Chris Olave will be primed for another big role. He’s looked fantastic thus far, leading the WR room with 26 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans sits at 2-4 on the year, the same record as Arizona. Both teams desperately need a victory here. The Cardinals have lost eight in a row at home therefore Andy Dalton and the Saints will be hoping to extend that streak.