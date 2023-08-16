The latest Demario Davis injury update sounds good for the New Orleans Saints linebacker. The NFL iron man, who’s missed just one game in his career and didn’t come off the field for a single defensive snap last season, may be able to get back to Saints training camp practices soon and keep his streak alive in Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans.

Davis suffered a calf injury on August 5 and hasn’t practiced in Saints training camp since. However, the latest Demario Davis injury update is that he is now back on the field, albeit in a limited capacity.

The All-Pro LB is back in practice, and USA Today reports that “After team stretches, Davis worked by himself to the side under supervision of team medical staff. Davis most likely won’t see any preseason action, at worst as a precaution, due to the injury. But his return to practice suggests he should be ready for the season.”

Davis came into the league in 2012 as a third-round pick of the New York Jets and started three games during his rookie season. After that, he started every game he played in for the next three seasons, 15 out of 16 games in 2016 for the Cleveland Browns, all 16 in 2017 back with the Jets, and every game for the next three-plus seasons with the Saints.

In Week 16 of 2021, Davis finally snapped his streak when he missed a game vs. the Miami Dolphins on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

After that, though, Davis got back to iron man ways, starting every game for the rest of that season and in 2022. The 2022 campaign was particularly notable for the LB, as Davis was the only player at his position to play every defensive snap for his team that season. The veteran was on the field for all 1,132 plays, which marked the second time he did that. He also played 100% of the Jets’ defensive snaps (1,116) in 2017.