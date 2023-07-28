The New Orleans Saints made a few key moves to help bolster their roster before the start of the 2023 season.

They signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March, adding a four-time Pro Bowler who spent the last nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams signed with New Orleans on a three-year, $12 million deal in March. The Saints added seven rookies through the 2023 NFL Draft, including Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey.

What are some of the biggest training camp battles for the Saints to look out for?

Wide Receiver

The Saints will have at least a few surefire starters heading into the 2023 season.

Receiver Chris Olave will return for his second season with New Orleans in 2023. He ended the Saints' 2022 campaign with a team-leading 1,042 receiving yards. Receiver Michael Thomas was expected to be a full participant in the Saints' training camp, according to a Monday tweet from NewOrleans.Football Founder Nick Underhill. Wideout Rashid Shaheed, who played in 12 games and started in six for New Orleans in 2022, will be under contract for the Saints in 2023, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac.

Who could provide extra depth for the Saints during the 2023 season?

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry, a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, ended his final year at Wake Forest with 1,096 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 receiver saw his receiving yards spike as his time with the Demon Deacons went on, peaking at the 1,293 yards he earned in 2021.

“He is a rangy, athletic receiver that has been one of the most productive in the Atlantic Coast Conference over the past two years,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said in April, via GoDeacs.com. “Additionally, his playmaking ability allowed our offense to stretch the field vertically and stress our opponents defense each possession.

“Specifically, his speed and route-running ability will allow him to find success with the New Orleans Saints and I look forward to following his career in the NFL.”

Veteran wideout Tre'Quan Smith, an experienced option with 35 career starts for the Saints, will return to New Orleans in 2023. Receivers James Washington, Bryan Edwards and Keith Kirkwood all have at least three years of NFL experience.

The Secondary

Will cornerback Paulson Adebo be able to take a starting spot alongside cornerback Marshon Lattimore? He nearly matched the production from his stellar rookie season when he took the field in 13 games in 2022. He combined for 60 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven pass deflections.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor, who played in 13 games and started in nine for the Saints in 2022, could also make his case as training camp goes on. New Orleans took him with the 49th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after he spent four seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was invited to the Reece's Senior Bowl after a stellar senior season that saw him earn 60 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu will likely have a solid case to take a starting spot. The three-time Pro Bowler suited up and started in 17 games for New Orleans last season. Safeties Marcus Maye can also be a candidate for a starting role. The Saints agreed to terms with safety Johnathan Abram in March. They drafted Minnesota safety Jordan Howden in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.