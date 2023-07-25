After initially facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara accepted a plea deal claiming no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach the peace for his involvement in a fight that occurred in Las Vegas last February during Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara, along with three others, were accused of shoving the victim — Darnell Greene Jr. — into a wall and punching him in the face several times, even when on the ground and unconscious.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, players charged with felony battery may receive a minimum suspension of six games.

As Kamara pled no contest to lesser charges stemming from the case and settled a civil suit with the victim out of court, it could be determined that the 28-year-old has held himself accountable for his actions. However, that may not be enough to stave off suspension from a league constantly under intense media scrutiny for it's player's off-field behavior.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Saints training camp just a day away and the five-time Pro Bowler being essential to the team's success, his potential is of course a hot topic in the bayou. Saints head coach Dennis Allen addresses the possibility that Kamara is suspended for a significant stretch of the 2023 NFL Season.

“It's hard for me to say,” says a coy Allen. “I don't know that and I'm not going to get into what could or couldn't happen.”

HC Dennis Allen on Alvin Kamara’s potential suspension from the league pic.twitter.com/NFFJiar5yT — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 25, 2023

“We're really basically expecting to have Alvin this year,” Allen continues. “Alvin's going to be a big part of what we do and were going to practice that way accordingly… We haven't heard anything from the league at all… We're just going to focus on getting better as a football team…”