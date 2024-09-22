New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen had better things in mind for a birthday surprise. The Who Dats were looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013. Unfortunately, the Derek Carr-led Saints fell just short in a 15-12 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Worse, Carr took a huge hit on the final meaningful play.

The $30 million signal caller took a shot after releasing a salt-in-the-wound interception to Reed Blankenship. Carr was seen limping, holding his side, and struggling for a breath while on the sidelines. Allen's update in the postgame press conference inspired little confidence in Carr's quick recovery. In fact, Allen said the athletic trainers had no update on Carr, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Carr said it was just a case of getting the wind knocked out the lungs, nothing more. He was stoic while answering for coming up short.

“You're pissed because you lost and you're mad at that,” Carr shared. “You want to win all these games. At the end of the game we played a really good football team, and we knew what type of team they were…In that situation a sack is terrible, I was trying to make a tight throw as I was getting hit. I wish I just tried to skip it or get to the next play.”

Next up are the rival Atlanta Falcons and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. That's a tough two-game slate for a team trying to shake an unflattering, lightly respected reputation. C.J. Gardner-Johnson called out the Saints in the Superdome pretty loudly. There are going to be some bruised ribs and ego after the Eagles celebrated in the Who Dat's home.

Saints injuries are stacking up

New Orleans needs a different kind of Voodoo after losing their undefeated record. The first two weeks already look like a mirage considering how suffocated the offense looked versus the Eagles. Things will only get more difficult and it's not just because of a daunting schedule. Saints players are starting to pop up on the injury report far too frequently for comfort.

Starting center Erik McCoy (groin) was back in the locker room after the first possession. Cesar Ruiz was a scare but returned after missing a few plays early on. All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring/groin) was also hobbled late in the fourth quarter.

Add in Taysom Hill's lung/chest injury and it is hard to see this offense having another 40-point game soon. The Saints scored on their opening possession to keep that streak alive. New Orleans looked dead while compiling 98 yards of total offense through the first three quarters. With points at a premium, Allen's decision to pass on a 35-yard field goal attempt to start the fourth quarter looks even more questionable.