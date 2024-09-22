The Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints was intense from beginning to end, and it followed into the locker room. After the Eagles were able to beat the Saints, cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a few words about the Saints and, most specifically, their quarterback.

“They ain't no contenders they're pretenders. They have Derek Carr remember that,” Gardner-Johnson said.

The Saints came into Week 3 as having one of the most explosive offenses, while the Eagles had just taken a tough loss in Week 2 at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Gardner-Johnson was very animated throughout the game, and it was evident that he was trying to get under the Saints' skin.

Eagles and Saints game gets intense

C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn't the only animated Eagles player during their game against the Saints. Towards the end of the game, defensive lineman Jalen Carter had to be held back on the sidelines by the Eagles' coaching staff, as it looked like he was chirping at somebody on the Saints and then started to talk to the crowd.

During the game, Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning received an unnecessary roughness call for pushing Darius Slay into the sidelines, which resulted in him getting injured on the play. Before that, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was hit by a helmet-to-helmet tackle from Khristian Boyd. Smith was concussed and not able to return to the game.

Despite all of the extracurriculars and injuries, the Eagles were able to walk out of New Orleans with a 15-12 win. It took the Eagles a while to get going, but Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert made some big plays in the second half. After a strong first two weeks of the season, the Saints cooled down, only scoring 12 points in the game. They'll look to bounce back next week against their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons.