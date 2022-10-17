Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen did not sound too optimistic about the status of Michael Thomas in the coming weeks following a decision not to put the wideout on the injured reserve despite missing multiple games already.

“There’s no crystal ball that says this is exactly when somebody is going to be healthy enough to play,” Allen shared to reporters, per Brooke Kirchhofe of WWL-TV.

When he’s healthy, Michael Thomas can be one of the most destructive forces downfield. But that’s the problem, he’s rarely been healthy these days. In 2021, he missed an entire season because of an ankle problem. It did not take long in the 2022 NFL season before he suffers yet another injury that caused him already to miss games. He sustained a toe injury in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers and has not played since.

Apart from Michael Thomas, the Saints are also trying to nurse back the health of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, who both missed the Cincinnati game. Thomas and Landry are reportedly unlikely to make it back to action Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.

So far this season, Michael Thomas has recorded 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 receptions across three games.