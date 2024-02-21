New Orleans' coach made a bold proclamation about Kubiak and his offensive system.

After letting Pete Carmichael go, the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak early last week.

Head coach Dennis Allen today explained why he believes Kubiak is the perfect person to run the Saints' offense, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football:

“Dennis Allen to @JamesPalmerTV and @wyche89 on Klint Kubiak: ‘I felt like Klint Kubiak was obviously the person of choice.' ‘I feel like I've known this scheme for a long time. I feel like this is the best scheme … going in the NFL right now.'”

Before being hired by the Saints, Kubiak was the passing coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Although Kubiak fell short of winning a Super Bowl ring last Sunday, he is being awarded a huge opportunity to help revive the Saints and significantly increase his coaching stock. The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator will be tasked with unlocking the full potential of a New Orleans offense that significantly underachieved in 2023.

Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, will bring his experience from the 49ers' offense to the Saints. Kubiak joined the team prior to last season, contributing to the development of Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Saints also last week hired Andrew Janocko to help coach the quarterbacks. He has worked with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota and Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears. Now his next big quarterback project will be Derek Carr.

Hopefully, Kubiak and Janocko are able to unlock Carr and get more out of the New Orleans offense than Saints fans saw last season.