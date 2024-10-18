As the New Orleans Saints rolled out Spencer Rattler for the second time at quarterback, fans have been wondering when they will see starting signal-caller Derek Carr under center. While there have been updates regarding a possible return for Carr, Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided more insight into when the 33-year old could come back.

Speaking on a conference call Friday, Allen would say that the start of a throwing progression starts Saturday. While he might not be able to make Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers is a much more realistic time table according to ESPN.

“I think we're getting closer. Do I think he's going to be ready for the Charger game? I'm not sure. I think that's questionable,” Allen said. “I think it's certainly very likely for the following week. But I think we've got to just kind of go through the process and see how he does over the next three or four days and that'll probably give us a much clearer picture in terms of his availability for this weekend.”

Carr has been dealing with an oblique strain that has kept him out of action including Thursday night's loss by the Saints to the Denver Broncos.

Saints' Dennis Allen provides more information on Derek Carr's recovery

Allen would talk more about the aspects that go into the question of Carr's return whether it be “pan tolerance” or “functionality.”

“This is not something that's a pain tolerance question,” Allen said. “This is a functionality question, in terms of just being able to rotate his upper body to make throws and be functional at being able to do that. Obviously there's a pain level that goes along with that, but it's his ability to rotate his torso to be able to throw the football. That's an important part of what quarterbacks have to be able to do.”

This season, Carr has thrown for 989 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Carr isn't the only key player that is injured as there have been offensive weapons and lineman who have been hurt as well as pieces on defense.

“It looks like there's a chance some guys will be available next week that haven't been available to us. So hopefully we'll continue to get some good news on that front,” Allen continued. “It's not just the number of injuries, it's the injuries and who they're to. They're key cogs in our operation. Our three offensive captains are injured and not playing right now. That's tough to deal with. But it is what it is.”

At any rate, the Saints are in a less than ideal place as they have lost five straight and hope to keep the ship afloat until Carr comes back as they face the Chargers on Oct. 27.