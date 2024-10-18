The New Orleans Saints limped into their Week 7 Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury suffered in Week 5. In addition to missing their starting QB, the Saints took the field Thursday without their top two wide receivers. Chris Olave was ruled out for Week 7 with a concussion and breakout WR Rashid Shaheed was lost for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

With New Orleans’ offense severely compromised, the team’s defense took a hit during the Broncos game. Fourth-year cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a serious looking injury to his right leg and needed to be carted off the field, according to the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on X. It was also later reported that Adebo was taken to a medical center via an ambulance, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Adebo was injured while attempting to tackle Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams early in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game. The Saints’ medical staff had to stabilize Adebo’s leg with an aircast before carting him to the locker room.

He was, unsurprisingly, ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Saints lost promising CB Paulson Adebo to injury in Week 7

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford. The 25-year-old defender was enjoying a productive season in 2024. Through the first six weeks, Adebo leads the league with 10 passes defended. He also has three interceptions and 46 combined tackles.

New Orleans started rookie Spencer Rattler at quarterback for the second straight game. It will be difficult for the Saints to assess the young signal caller as he’s playing without the team’s top pass catchers. However, Rattler’s time under center could be coming to an end soon as the team got a surprising injury update on Carr. The veteran QB was expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury but he could return to practice next week.

New Orleans’ offense looked sensational early this season, as the Saints nearly broke the NFL scoring record during a 2-0 start. Since then, the team has bottomed out with four consecutive losses. The Saints trail the 3-2 Broncos 26-3 in the third quarter in Week 7.