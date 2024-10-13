As the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, rookie Spencer Rattler is getting the start at quarterback. After Derek Carr's latest injury update, Saints fans should expect more of Rattler moving forward.

Carr is expected to miss three-to-four weeks, via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The quarterback is battling through an oblique injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. After undergoing an MRI, Carr's most realistic timetable has now come into view.

When Carr first went down with his injury, the Saints replaced him with Jake Haener. He went on to complete 2-of-7 passes for 17 yards. New Orleans decided to go another route and give Rattler a chance.

The quarterback had a rollercoaster college career, spending time at both Oklahoma and South Carolina. Over his five years at the college level, Rattler threw for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He added 410 yards and 16 touchdowns in the run game.

While he may have been a fifth-round pick, the Saints believed he was ready to start at the NFL level. However, they didn't have much of a choice with Derek Carr facing a multi-week absence. New Orleans will continue to monitor the situation and will have Haener on standby should Rattler falter.

However, the Saints' offense is set to look much different without Carr. They are already in a big hole against the Buccaneers, trailing 17-0 still in the first quarter. Rattler has completed 4-of-6 passes for 50 yards to start his NFL career. It's a much different look on offense, but New Orleans will need to re-focus in a hurry to stay afloat in the NFC South race.

New Orleans will take solace knowing approximately how much time Carr will miss. They're only hope is that they're still in contention when he steps back on the field.