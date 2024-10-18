New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr suffered an oblique strain in Week 5 against the Chiefs, which sidelined him for the next few games, including Week 7's Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Denver Broncos. Moreover, he is one of a few starting players on both sides out with injury: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave sustained a concussion, while Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II also had one. Meanwhile, fans received an update about Derek Carr's possible injury return for the Saints.

“My understanding is there is at least a chance Carr will be on the practice field next week,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported for the NFL Network. “If that happens, it's really just about how well is he acclimating, and how quickly is he healing. There is a potential that he could only miss two games, but obviously for the Saints a lot right has to happen for Carr to be out there next week.”

The Saints would like their starting quarterback back

During Derek Carr's injury absence, backup QB Spencer Rattler filled his spot so he could get some live game reps and learn to play on the field. Meanwhile, team doctors continue looking for ways to treat Carr's injury more efficiently.

After all, his oblique muscle injury is uncommon for a football player, so the Saints' medical team had to look in other places to devise the best treatment plan for their starting QB. They ended up consulting with Texas Football, whose quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from a similar injury to rout Oklahoma 34-3 on Saturday.

Texas' treatment plan caused Ewers to miss only two games, along with a bye week, and the Saints want the same for Derek Carr. Another interesting update came from FOX Sports sideline reporter Holly Rowe during the Texas game broadcast.

“It's such a rare injury, it's actually something that we see in baseball pitchers and volleyball players,” Rowe said, via John Sigler for Saints Wire. “Actually [Derek] Carr in the NFL had a similar injury, they reached out to Texas this week to find out how they're treating him, treating Quinn Ewers, because he has looked good. A lot of different techniques.”

So far, the Saints are struggling at 2-4, while the Broncos are treading water at 3-3. Of course, as pro football teams, neither team will give the opponent quarter because of injury.

Without key starters on his offensive line, Spencer Rattler will have to try squeezing out wins until Carr comes back.