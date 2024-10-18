Remember when the New Orleans Saints demolished the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks of the season and looked like a force in the NFC? Neither do they. The injury-decimated squad continued its free fall on Thursday Night Football, being completely outclassed by the Denver Broncos in the Caesars Superdome, 33-10.

On a night when Sean Payton returned to New Orleans for the first time since January of 2022, and Drew Brees was inducted into the Saints' Hall of Fame, fans were painfully reminded just how far they are removed from this franchise's heyday. Nostalgia was the only thing keeping the crowd from a state of despondency.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler once again filled in for the injured Derek Carr and struggled tremendously behind a submissive offensive line and extremely thin pass-catching group. Although he floundered (25-of-35 passing for 172 yards and a fumble that was returned for a late touchdown), Rattler had no chance of succeeding under such miserable circumstances.

Payton commended his guts after the final seconds mercifully ticked off the clock. “You've got some moxie man,” the Broncos head coach told the former South Carolina standout in the annual postgame exchanges.

Rattler has the thankless job of trying to lead a competent offense with limited resources and NFL experience, which will make it extremely difficult for him to raise his perceived value around the league. If he is going to develop into a viable professional quarterback, particularly on this current version of the Saints, he will need endless moxie. Fortunately for the fifth-round draft pick, he has undergone plenty of humbling experiences during his football career that should prepare him for the barriers that presently surround him.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler has taken an unexpected path to the NFL

Rattler joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019 as the top quarterback recruit in the country, ranking ahead of Washington Commanders sensation Jayden Daniels and Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix, among others. While he did earn an All-Big 12 selection in 2020, Rattler did not live up to the substantial hype.

He regrouped, though, and earned himself an NFL opportunity. The 24-year-old showed some flashes in his debut versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could be given more starting reps in Carr's absence. But it is tough to envision him posting any meaningful production this year. Right now, his focus is just surviving in the pocket.

Spencer Rattler and the Saints (2-5) will take the next 10 days to lick their wounds before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2).