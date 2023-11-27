Saints QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on red zone struggles vs Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was frustrated with his team's inability to get the ball into the end zone.

On Sunday afternoon, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints dropped to a frustrating record of 5-6 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a disappointing road loss at the hands of their NFC South divisional rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, by a score of 24-15. Carr was able to give it a go after clearing concussion protocol earlier this week after a scare, but the Saints' offense was unable to convert touchdowns on several red zone opportunities against Atlanta, one of which resulted in a long pick six touchdown return for Atlanta's Jessie Bates.

After the game, Carr got one hundred percent honest on his team's inability to cash in the great opportunities they had throughout the afternoon against Atlanta.

“Penalties and turnovers,” said Carr, per the Saints' official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We had a pick, we had the fumble, and then it seemed like every time we got down there, we had some kind of penalty. And it's hard to overcome those in a normal drive, let alone down there, because now, the field shrinks, and it's harder to get those yards back, so that's the fact, that's just what it is.”

With the loss, the Saints fell out of first place in the NFC South, allowing Atlanta to jump past them in the standings as the season enters its home stretch over the next few weeks. However, there is still a considerable amount of postseason hope for the Saints, as the teams still have identical records and will meet once again on the final game of the season, that time in New Orleans.