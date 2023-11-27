New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara shared his frustrations after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.

Disgruntled New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara chimed in on their 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.

Alvin Kamara told reporters the Saints still haven't figured out how to get better, per ESPN reporter Katherine Terrell.

“I just feel like there's too much talking, talking about what we ‘need' to look like. We need to find a real fix, not just ‘Oh we gotta be better.' We want to get better every week. That's obvious. Let's get past that. How are we going to get better?” Alvin Kamara said.

The Saints running back also told the media their maddening inconsistency has been their biggest Achilles heel so far.

“We don't have an identity as a team. We're a team that says we want to do it and we don't do it and it shows. Consistently inconsistent…Everybody with a Fleur-de-Lis on their body and on their head. Consistently inconsistent. I'm saying as a team,” Alvin Kamara added.

🆕: Alvin Kamara on finding solutions to offensive issues Full Interview:⬇️https://t.co/R1BKleBoDb pic.twitter.com/JFfg7NwVD8 — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 26, 2023

The Saints' inconsistency has frustrated Alvin Kamara

Kamara's assessment is spot on. The Saints won their first two games of the season before dropping their next two assignments. The trend has continued this late into the season. New Orleans has lost two in a row after orchestrating a modest two-game winning streak.

Inconsistency hasn't been the sole culprit in the Saints' woes. New Orleans has also been battling injuries, specifically their wide receivers corps.

Among the Saints' injured wideouts include Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. Olave suffered a concussion in the third quarter against the Falcons and did not return.

New Orleans made up for that with 444 rushing yards on Sunday. Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw for 304 yards but couldn't find the end zone. The Saints had to settle for five field goals in Week 12.

Hopefully, the Saints end their inconsistent ways soon. It doesn't get any easier, however. They will square off against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions in Week 13.