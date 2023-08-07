The New Orleans Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the 2023 NFL regular season after he got suspended for that many contests for a violation of the league's Personal Conduct Policy. Kamara's suspension then opened a door for free agent tailback Kareem Hunt to potentially join the team, with the former NFL rushing champion scheduled for a visit with New Orleans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Source: Kareem Hunt is making a free agent visiting to the #Saints The former rushing leader could be headed to NFC South,” wrote Fowler in a tweet Monday morning.

Hunt, who just turned 28 on Sunday, last saw action in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season. He served as the main backup to Browns running back Nick Chubb last season, rushing for 468 yards and three touchdowns on 123 carries. Hunt also recorded 210 receiving yards and a touchdown on 35 receptions and 44 targets.

Outside of the Kamara situation, the Saints' need for at least another quarterback to shore up their depth in the backfield is compounded by Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury. Benjamin is done for the rest of the year after suffering a torn Achilles in practice.

Hunt, who was still with the Kansas City Chiefs when he led the NFL in 2017 with 1,327 rushing yards, projects as an intriguing option for the Saints' rushing attack. In 2022, New Orleans was just 19th in the entire league with only 116.6 rushing yards per contest. Others on the Saints' RB depth chart are Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller, and Ellis Merriweather.