By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday.

Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in New Orleans’ Week 15 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie wideout was kept out of each of the Saints’ three practices ahead of Week 16, which played into the team’s final decision to officially sideline him against Cleveland.

Overall, this will be the second game that the Saints will be without Olave, as he has played in 13 games so far in his rookie campaign.

On the other hand, Landry’s debut season in New Orleans has come to an end, as the team has reportedly decided to place him on season-ending injured reserve. The veteran wide receiver missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, and in the end, the team elected that it was best to rule him out for the remainder of the year.

Landry, who is set to hit free agency next year, dealt with multiple injuries over the course of this season. For one, a nagging ankle ailment forced him to miss five straight contests earlier in the year.

The former LSU wideout finished with career lows across the board in the 2022 campaign, from receptions (25) to receiving yards (272).

The Saints currently sit in third place in the NFC South standings with a 5-9 record.