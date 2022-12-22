By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Cleveland Browns notched a big win in Week 15 as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. The Browns will try to build on that win as they push to still finish the season with a winning record. That starts by trying to beat the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 16. The Browns can no longer win their division, but they have an ever-so-faint chance of maybe sniffing the playoffs as long as they win their last three games. Here are our Browns Week 16 predictions as they take on the Saints.

Although neither team is yet out of contention, the Browns and Saints are virtually on the outside looking in for the playoffs.

Since Deshaun Watson’s comeback, the Browns have gone 2-1. However, a foot issue that running back Nick Chubb is dealing with might make the offense more limited this week.

Meanwhile, the NFC South is still up for grabs, and the Saints recently earned a significant victory in their division. Taysom Hill made history with a throwing touchdown as Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Browns in their Week 16 game against the Saints.

4. DE Myles Garrett plays and gets another sack

During Tuesday’s practice, Cleveland DE Myles Garrett was listed as a non-participant. It’s not an injury, though. Rather, it was classified as an illness. We fully expect Garrett to be available by the end of this week and ready for their game against the Saints.

He had 1.5 sacks in the Browns’ Week 14 win over the Ravens. That brought his season total to 13.5, which is good for third overall in the league. It also helped him get a Pro Bowl nod this season. He has also tallied at least one sack in four of his last five games, so as long as he’s healthy, Garrett should get another one here no matter who starts at QB for the Saints.

3. Chubb and Hunt move the chains

The Browns’ star RB Nick Chubb missed another practice Wednesday, but the Cleveland Browns are hopeful he will play in Saturday’s game. Chubb played a season-high 70 percent of snaps in the team’s win over the Ravens on Saturday, which suggests his injury may not be severe. If Chubb is unable to play, however, Kareem Hunt would likely get his first start of the season.

Recall that Chubb reached the 20-carry mark for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season last Sunday. He finished with 99 yards on 21 rushes. It is possible that his absence from practice on Tuesday was for maintenance purposes.

Meanwhile, Hunt had four carries for 24 yards and caught one target for three yards last week. This was Hunt’s second-lowest number of touches this season, and he has been held to under 30 combined yards in three of the last four games. He has not scored a touchdown since Week 7. Against the Saints’ weak ground defense, however, we expect to see an uptick in Hunt’s usage this weekend.

Keep in mind that the success of Cleveland’s ground game will be crucial in their matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the 10th most rushing yards per game this season. Cleveland’s strong running game is a major part of their identity and a key advantage for them, especially in potentially poor weather conditions. Behind Chubb and Hunt, the Browns should consistently move the chains against the Saints’ defense.

2. QB Deshaun Watson continues to get comfortable

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has shown some improvement in his play after a two-year absence from the field. However, it is not yet at the level needed for the Browns to compete with the top teams in their conference.

In Week 15’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Watson completed 18-of-28 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also had six rushes for 22 yards. The Browns were in a favorable game situation for much of the contest. That allowed them to run a balanced offense and not required Watson to carry the team. However, he still had a subpar 5.8 yards per attempt.

Despite this, he did not turn the ball over and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter, which was his second score in three games this season. While there have been some positive moments in the last two weeks, Watson has also been held below 200 passing yards in two of his three starts.

We expect to continue looking more comfortable in the Browns’ system. That should translate to 250+ total yards and two touchdowns.

1. Browns win back-to-back

Even if the Browns defeated the Ravens last week, their offense still had difficulty moving the ball. However, the key to Cleveland’s success in its matchup against New Orleans will depend on their ability to run the ball effectively. That means the onus will be on Chubb, Hunt, and to a certain extent, even Watson, to get the Browns offense going. Unless the Saints defense steps up huge, though, we foresee Cleveland ruling the ground game.

Both teams have records that may not suggest a meaningful matchup, but the Saints must win to keep up in the competitive NFC South. Meanwhile, Watson will try to earn his third win at home in front of the Cleveland crowd. Despite Watson’s struggles on offense, the Browns defense and ground game may have enough strength to lead Cleveland to another home win this week against the Saints.