Drew Brees perplexed over Saints DB Marshon Lattimore punishment after getting ‘cheap-shotted’

On Sunday, New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore was ejected for his role in the fight between the Saints and Buccaneers. Wednesday, former Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees spoke out on the subject. He, like so many others, was a bit confused as to why Lattimore was ejected.

“It felt like our defense absolutely dominated them… Our defense has played about as well as you could against that team for eight quarters. That’s one of the best offenses in the league and for eight quarters they pretty much shut them out. If it wasn’t for Marshon Lattimore getting kicked out of the game, which I’m not sure why he got kicked out of the game, he was the one who got cheap-shotted, then I think the result of that game might have been a little bit different.”

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Lattimore have had a heated rivalry for years now. It finally boiled over on Sunday. After a play in the fourth quarter, Lattimore was having words with Leonard Fournette when Evans came flying out of nowhere and blasted the Saints DB to the ground. A fracas ensued with both teams coming together.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected following the scuffle. That proved to hurt the Saints more than the Buccaneers. Shortly afterward, Tom Brady found Breshad Perriman on a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Evans was subsequently suspended for their Week 3 game against the Packers. He appealed the suspension but it was upheld on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Saints look to turn the page and get back on track against the Panthers Sunday.