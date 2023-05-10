The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing tight end Foster Moreau to a three-year deal, reuniting him with former Las Vegas Raiders teammate Derek Carr, according to Jeremy Fowler. The deal is worth $12 million with $8 million guaranteed and $3 million worth of incentives.

Moreau, who was born and raised in New Orleans, announced in March that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after a routine physical during a visit with the Saints. He planned to step away from football but has recently received clearance from doctors to continue his NFL career.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. He mainly was a backup to Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller through his first two seasons, but saw an elevated role over the last two years with Waller sidelined with injuries.

Moreau started 25 games in 2021-2022, catching 63 passes for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He had career-highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2022.

What a whirlwind couple of months for Moreau, whose future in football was in limbo. Just seven weeks after a cancer diagnosis, Moreau signed a life-changing contract to continue his football playing days.

Moreau’s feel-good story follows that of Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who is expected to return to the mound in the next couple of weeks after beating non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Saints are the consensus favorites in a wide-open NFC South in 2023. The addition of Foster Moreau brings a familiar face for quarterback Derek Carr and should provide a spark in the New Orleans locker room given his comeback story.