Ahead of their Thursday Night Football tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints are getting some reinforcement in the backfield. Running back Jamaal Williams is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play in the Week 7 opener, according to Ian Rapoport.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for a month. He missed the minimum four games for a player on injured reserve and could be thrown right back into the mix for the Saints offense on Thursday. His return gives New Orleans another viable option in the run game behind starter Alvin Kamara.

Williams worked as the starting running back in both games he appeared in this season, his first with the Saints. The seven-year veteran had 20 touches in a Week 1 win but wasn’t able to do much with them as he was held to 52 total yards of offense. That trend continued in Week 2 with Williams racking up 29 rushing yards on nine carries before he got injured.

The return of Jamaal Williams should be a welcome sight for New Orleans. The Saints offense has struggled to put points on the board through six weeks. Outside of a 34-point performance against the New England Patriots, the Saints were held to 20 or fewer points during their 3-3 start.

Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season with 17. All but three were from inside the five-yard line. He could be in line for more goal line work as the complementary back to Alvin Kamara. Thursday's game will be the first time both of them share the field with the Saints.