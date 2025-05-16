May 16, 2025 at 9:42 AM ET

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr shocked the NFL when he abruptly retired, due to a shoulder injury. It appears though that Carr left the door open to staying in the NFL. Carr reportedly flirted with two different teams before deciding to leave the league, per ESPN.

Those teams were not disclosed by the outlet. Carr wasn't given permission by the Saints to speak to another team. It appears the veteran quarterback and the team had some tension, in the days before his decision to leave.

“Multiple team sources did not recall seeing Carr in the building this offseason, and one of those sources believes Carr's correspondence with teammates was minimal. Offensive coaches were in communication with Carr, but one team source noted those talks were more about life than football schematics,” ESPN writers Jeremy Fowler and Katherine Terre wrote.

New Orleans coach Kellen Moore, who is in his first season, had previously praised Carr when he got the job. Moore hadn't committed though at the time to Carr as the starting play caller.

“Derek's a tremendous quarterback in this league,” Moore said at his February introductory press conference. “I've had so much respect for him.”

The Saints currently have Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener at quarterback.

The quarterback job with the Saints seems wide open

Saints head coach Moore must now find a replacement for Carr. The first option seems to be Shough. He was just drafted by the team in the 2025 NFL Draft, in the second round.

Shough battled injuries in his college career. His 2023 season at Texas Tech was cut short, due to a lower-body injury he suffered in a loss at West Virginia. In 2024, the veteran played at Louisville where he had a solid season.

At Louisville, Shough threw for a career-high 3,195 yards last season. He also tossed 23 touchdown passes with just six interceptions.

The Saints could also certainly sign a free-agent, if they feel it necessary. The most high-profile option in free agency is Aaron Rodgers, who has flirted with playing more in the NFL. Rodgers has had extensive conversations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while also considering retirement. The veteran played the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

New Orleans could also find a quarterback via trade. One possible team to barter with is the Cleveland Browns, who have several play callers in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson is out hurt for Cleveland.

Time will tell who is named QB1 in New Orleans.