New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's decision to retire from the NFL made waves throughout the community. It even drew a positive message from his former head coach Jon Gruden.

Carr was figuring out how to address the long-term pain in his right shoulder due to a labral tear. However, while consulting with doctors regarding surgery, there were concerns on whether he would be able to maintain his high-level form when he returned for the Saints. When it became clear to him that it would put him at risk of being on the decline, Carr made the choice to step away from his playing career for good.

Gruden reacted to the news with a post on social media. He coached Carr for four seasons when he served as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2021. What he said showed respect for a quarterback he had the utmost appreciation for being able to coach.

“Congratulations on a great career. You showcased incredible mental toughness and preparation for over a decade. I love you and enjoyed our time. Keep shredding!” Gruden said.

How Derek Carr played throughout NFL career

It's unfortunate for Derek Carr to end his NFL career due to injury, especially after solid performances with the Saints this past season.

Carr went 5-5 in the 10 games he took part in throughout 2024. He completed 189 passes for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns, on pace for a high-level season before suffering a hand fracture in Week 14.

Carr played 11 seasons in the NFL from 2014 to 2024, going 77-92 in the 169 starts he made. He earned four Pro Bowl selections, reaching 4,000 or more passing yards four times.

Carr led the Raiders to two playoff appearances. He missed the first in 2016 due to injury but was healthy for the 2021 postseason. However, the Saints lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was not the ending Carr hoped for when it came to the end of his career. Despite that, he can be proud of the contributions he made in the league as one of the better passers in the game.