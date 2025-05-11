May 11, 2025 at 11:01 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints will look at lot different when the 2025 NFL season kicks off later this fall. The Saints have entered a new era under head coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans also received some shocking news on Saturday with QB Derek Carr announcing his retirement from the NFL. His alma mater took to social media to honor him.

The Fresno State football program posted a message on social media to honor former Saints QB Derek Carr following his surprising retirement on Saturday.

“Thanks for the memories, 4,” Fresno State football posted on Instagram. “Enjoy retirement, Derek!”

The situation around Carr's shoulder is still somewhat mysterious.

News broke about Carr's shoulder injury weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. The report was shocking partially because it came out of nowhere. It was even more surprising because of the supposed severity of the injury.

Carr believes that he injured his shoulder in Week 14, the same game where he suffered a left wrist injury.

Initially, Carr's availability for the 2025 season came into question. Carr reportedly mulled over shoulder surgery as one possible solution for his injury.

Ultimately, Carr decided that the best move for him was to hang up his cleats for good.

Carr retires from the NFL at the age of 34 after playing 11 seasons.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore explains the team's quarterback plan after Derek Carr's surprise retirement

So what will the Saints do at quarterback, now that Derek Carr has retired from the NFL?

Saints head coach Kellen Moore explained that there will be a fierce competition during training camp. The winner gets the starting job, simple as that.

“Saints HC Kellen Moore said they will rotate all their quarterbacks, give them all opportunities, as one tries to seize the starting job,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. “‘We’re going to let all three of these guys roll,' Moore said. Each will be given the chance to win the Saints' starting job.”

The Saints have rookie Tyler Shough, second-year QB Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener in their quarterback room.

New Orleans spent a second-round pick on Shough during the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough seems to be the early favorite to win the starting job in camp. Not only is Shough the most talented quarterback on the roster, but he is the only guy that Moore's coaching staff actively added to the team.

Shough is not guaranteed to become the next franchise quarterback in New Orleans. However, he'll be given every opportunity to succeed in 2025.