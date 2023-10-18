The New Orleans Saints lost to the Houston Texans during their Week 6 matchup at NRG Stadium.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr ended the game with 353 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He completed 32 of his 50 passing attempts. Receiver Chris Olave led the squad with 96 receiving yards on seven receptions. Linebacker Demario Davis recorded seven tackles, four solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection and two quarterback hits.

“Way too many missed opportunities in this game,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “We had plenty of chances. Red zone continues to jump up and bite us. Missed a couple field goals today, which is uncharacteristic. Defensively I thought we played poorly in the first half. They were better than we were in the first half of the game, that's for certain. Gave up too many explosive plays. We intercepted the ball and turned it right back over to them. We had the ball on the 41-yard line.

“So just way too many mistakes and way too many missed opportunities. And we have to – I told the team in there we've got to do a better job of executing our jobs. If we're not executing our jobs, then we need to find somebody else that can execute those jobs. Doesn't matter who you are.”

The Saints will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Thursday. The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a 37-20 victory in Week 6. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun led the Jaguars defense with 15 tackles, including 10 solo, while adding on two pass deflections and one tackle for loss. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

What are some bold predictions for the Saints when they face the Jaguars on Thursday?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

The Saints will gain at least 230 passing yards, one passing touchdown

The Saints have gained a total of 1,425 passing yards during the six games they have played during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers for 12th place in the NFL. Their five passing touchdowns put them on par with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans has earned 200 passing yards or more on three occasions this season. They threw for 282 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans and 207 yards in a victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars have allowed a total of 1,622 passing yards this season. They took spots behind the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders for last place in the league. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 329 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Jacksonville's Week 6 win over Indianapolis. The Jaguars allowed a season-high 359 passing yards during a 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in early October.

The Saints will record at least 90 rushing yards

The Saints rushed for 89 yards during their Week 6 game at NRG Stadium. Running back Alvin Kamara led the squad with 68 rushing yards on 19 carries. Receiver Rashid Shaheed added 18 yards on two attempts. New Orleans has rushed for 90 or more yards twice this season, once in its win over Carolina and again in a victory over the Patriots.

The Jaguars have allowed 452 rushing yards during the 2023 season, enough to take sixth place in the NFL ahead of the 49ers, Bears and Los Angeles Chargers. Their 3.6 yards allowed per carry put them on pace with the Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles. They limited the Bills to 29 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 14 carries during their Week 5 International Series win.

The Saints will defeat the Jaguars by a one-score margin

The Saints must find ways to bounce back from their loss to the Texans after falling to 3-3 during the 2023 NFL season. New Orleans has gone 1-3 over its last four matchups after taking two wins over the Titans and Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2. The Saints must tap into the potential of their skill position players on offense to take a much-needed win at home before moving on to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 29.

“It better be,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said when asked if the team's confidence is still intact, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “Again, we need to eliminate our mistakes. It's not like the team came out and beat us today. We beat ourselves and gave the ball back. Defense did an okay job that first half, better job in the second half.

“If we eliminate our mistakes, if we stay tuned to what we know to play our brand of football, if we execute our plays on a high level each and every play, each and every series, the game will go our way more times than not.”