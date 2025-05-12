May 12, 2025 at 11:12 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era under head coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans got some surprising news over the weekend with QB Derek Carr's surprise retirement announcement. Not everyone is convinced that Carr will stay retired.

Former NFL player Ross Tucker made a bold statement about Derek Carr, claiming he's not convinced he will stay retired.

“NFL players do not voluntarily give up $30 million. Nobody does,” Tucker said on Monday. “Which means that the Saints made it clear to Carr and his representation [that] if you just go have the surgery and go on IR, we're going to fight this. We're going to file a grievance.”

Tucker suggested the Saints could file a grievance against Carr in that scenario. He explained that New Orleans could argue that they did not know about Carr's shoulder injury early enough. They could also argue that Carr's injury occurred outside of the team facility.

Regardless of the specifics, Tucker's point is that the Saints would be willing to fight Carr on how much money he would earn in 2025 if he had the surgery.

As a result, Tucker is not convinced that this is the true end of Carr's professional career.

“I'm not 100% convinced that Derek Carr never plays football again,” Tucker declared. “This might be a financial short-term marriage. We'll see what ends up happening. I'm not say he will, I'm just not 100% convinced that he won't [unretire.]”

Tucker concluded by suggesting the Saints finally get their salary cap in order after the Carr retirement.

“Lastly, if there was ever a year for the Saints to hit the reset button on their salary cap, and get things back in order, this would now be that year,” Tucker concluded.

Robert Griffin III urged the Saints to sign Aaron Rodgers after Derek Carr's surprise retirement

Now the Saints need to figure out their plan at quarterback without Derek Carr.

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III suggested that the Saints should reach out of Aaron Rodgers.

“The New Orleans Saints, Kellen Moore, Mickey Loomis, they need to call Aaron Rodgers,” Griffin said on his Outta Pocket podcast.

RGIII argued that the Saints should make the call to give their aging veterans a chance to succeed in 2025.

“Not for Mickey Loomis, not for Kellen Moore. But they need to call Aaron Rodgers for Alvin Kamara, for Demario Davis, for Cam Jordan, for Brandin Cooks, for Justin Reed, for Tyrann Mathieu. Those veterans don’t have time for a rebuild.”

It will be interesting to see if either Rodgers or the Saints have any interest getting together.